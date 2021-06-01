Description

Size Name:15.6 Inch

Gaming is all about making the right choices. With the Lenovo IdeaPad L340 Gaming, a new dimension of gaming performance awaits. Equipped with up to the latest Intel Core i5 Processor, next-gen NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics, and jaw-dropping Dolby Audio, you’ll experience first-hand real power and seamless play.

Designed for gamers: Experience crystal clear visuals on-the-go with the L340’s 15.6” FHD IPS display encased in a sleek and stylish chassis with a cool blue LED backlit keyboard

Gain the advantage: With a 9th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor and the latest NVIDIA GeForce graphics, the IdeaPad L340 gaming laptop gives you the edge against your competitors

Immersive gaming: The L340 gaming laptop takes your mobile gaming experience to another dimension with Dolby Audio technology and up to 9 hours battery life

Optimum Control: Instantly shift your laptops performance from ‘Quick’ Mode to ‘Quiet’ Mode using the innovative Q-Control function that enables intelligent cooling and boosts battery

Your privacy counts: The L340 enables you to livestream with ease while keeping your world private with a physical privacy shutter to hide your webcam whenever you want to

