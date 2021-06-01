Sale!

Lenovo IdeaPad L340 17.3 Inch FHD Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i5, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, GTX 1650, Wind

Amazon.co.uk Price:  £759.96 (as of 01/06/2021 14:27 PST- Details) & FREE Shipping.

Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.
Designed for gamers: Experience crystal clear visuals on-the-go with the L340’s 17.3” FHD IPS display encased in a sleek and stylish chassis with a cool blue LED backlit keyboard
Gain the advantage: With a 9th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor and the latest NVIDIA GeForce graphics, the IdeaPad L340 gaming laptop gives you the edge against your competitors

Category:

Description

Gaming is all about making the right choices. With the Lenovo IdeaPad L340 Gaming, a new dimension of gaming performance awaits. Equipped with up to the latest Intel Core i5 Processor, next-gen NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics and jaw-dropping Dolby Audio, you’ll experience first-hand real power and seamless play.

Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.
Designed for gamers: Experience crystal clear visuals on-the-go with the L340’s 17.3” FHD IPS display encased in a sleek and stylish chassis with a cool blue LED backlit keyboard
Gain the advantage: With a 9th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor and the latest NVIDIA GeForce graphics, the IdeaPad L340 gaming laptop gives you the edge against your competitors
Immersive gaming: The L340 gaming laptop takes your mobile gaming experience to another dimension with Dolby Audio technology and up to 9 hours battery life
Optimum Control: Instantly shift your laptops performance from ‘Quick’ Mode to ‘Quiet’ Mode using the innovative Q-Control function that enables intelligent cooling and boosts battery
Your privacy counts: The L340 enables you to livestream with ease while keeping your world private with a physical privacy shutter to hide your webcam whenever you want to

Additional information

Brand

Package Dimensions

Batteries

Manufacturer

Series

Color

Standing

Processor Brand

Processor Type

Processor Speed

Processor Count

Size

Memory Technology

Maximum Memory Supported

Hard Disk Description

Graphics Chipset Brand

Graphics Card Description

Graphics Type

Graphics Card Interface

Number Ports

Optical Drive Type

Operating System

Average Battery Life

Are Batteries Included

Lithium Battery Energy Content

Lithium Battery Packaging

Number Of Lithium Ion Cells

Item Weight

Related products

All right reserved. 2018

Privacy policy - Terms and conditions

Contact us - About us

X