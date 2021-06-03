Description

The Creator 17 comes with the groundbreaking Mini LED technology — the first ever in a laptop. Powered by the latest 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 processors (Comet Lake H) and GeForce® RTX SUPER™ Series graphics. The Creator 17 provides brilliant colors, true-to-life visuals and next-generation performance for all creatives.

The Mini LED display on the Creator 17 is the 1st laptop certified by VESA DisplayHDR 1000 – assures the display is vivid and life-like. It delivers accurate and vibrant color reproduction for all your creative needs. An industry leading 1000 nits of brightness offers stunning visuals with the brightest whites and deepest blacks for sharper, more detailed imagery

For the most exceptional and accurate color, the Creator 17 supports 100% DCI-P3. An optimal standard especially in motion picture industry. The astounding display reproduce greater depth, textures and true-to-life images and videos

Creator 17 offers a full set of high-performance I/O ports. Thunderbolt 3 offers connectivity with state-of-the-art speed and versatility, supporting up to 40Gbps bandwidth with daisy chain capabilities. With UHS-III high speed card reader, save more time when transferring your high-quality videos with up to 624 MB/s transfer speed. Creator 17 provides creators that extra flexibility to save and share your incredible ideas while staying mobile

