MSI Summit E14 A11SCST-081UK Full HD 14 Inch Touchscreen Business Laptop (Intel i7-1185G7, NVIDIA Ge

Amazon.co.uk Price: £1,698.98 (as of 12:57 EST- More info) & FREE Shipping.

Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.
The SUMMIT E14 features the latest 11th Gen. Intel Core i7 -1185G7 processor & Intel Iris Xe graphics, delivering heavyweight performance and lightweight portability, which will keep you in the flow, wherever you go. The 4-core processor enhances productivity and speeds up your workflow, enabling on-the-go business to blitz through demanding tasks faster than ever before
More Efficient, Less Waiting. Dedicated GPU power accelerates your graphical tasks. Enjoy the extra power and optimal everyday performance of NVDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphic

Categories:

Description

The SUMMIT series features the latest 11th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 processor & Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, delivering heavyweight performance and lightweight portability, which will keep you in the flow, wherever you go. The 4-core processor enhances productivity and speeds up your workflow, enabling on-the-go business to blitz through demanding tasks faster than ever before.

Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.
The SUMMIT E14 features the latest 11th Gen. Intel Core i7 -1185G7 processor & Intel Iris Xe graphics, delivering heavyweight performance and lightweight portability, which will keep you in the flow, wherever you go. The 4-core processor enhances productivity and speeds up your workflow, enabling on-the-go business to blitz through demanding tasks faster than ever before
More Efficient, Less Waiting. Dedicated GPU power accelerates your graphical tasks. Enjoy the extra power and optimal everyday performance of NVDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphic
Optimal Mobility without Compromise. With sleek lightweight aluminium chassis, the SUMMIT series is built for high mobility. Designed for non-stop, on-the-go, work anytime, anywhere with long-lasting battery and fast-charge technology.
Ultimate Connectivity. Paired with Thunderbolt 4 port, the SUMMIT series can transfer data at up to 40Gbps with USB 4.0 type-C and connect to multiple displays and peripherals. The UHS-III micro SD card reader offers ultra-high speed data transfers.

Additional information

Brand

Product Dimensions

Batteries

Item

Manufacturer

Series

Color

Form Factor

Standing

Screen Resolution

Resolution

Processor Brand

Processor Type

Processor Speed

Processor Count

Size

Memory Technology

Computer Memory Type

Maximum Memory Supported

Memory Clock Speed

Hard Drive Size

Hard Disk Description

Hard Drive Interface

Audio Details

Graphics Chipset Brand

Graphics Card Description

Graphics Type

Graphics Card Ram Size

Graphics Card Interface

Connectivity Type

Number Ports

Number Ports

Wattage

Optical Drive Type

Hardware Platform

Operating System

Are Batteries Included

Lithium Battery Packaging

Item Weight

Related products

All right reserved. 2018

Privacy policy - Terms and conditions

Contact us - About us

X