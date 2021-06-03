Description

The SUMMIT E14 features the latest 11th Gen. Intel Core i7 -1185G7 processor & Intel Iris Xe graphics, delivering heavyweight performance and lightweight portability, which will keep you in the flow, wherever you go. The 4-core processor enhances productivity and speeds up your workflow, enabling on-the-go business to blitz through demanding tasks faster than ever before

More Efficient, Less Waiting. Dedicated GPU power accelerates your graphical tasks. Enjoy the extra power and optimal everyday performance of NVDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphic

Optimal Mobility without Compromise. With sleek lightweight aluminium chassis, the SUMMIT series is built for high mobility. Designed for non-stop, on-the-go, work anytime, anywhere with long-lasting battery and fast-charge technology.

Ultimate Connectivity. Paired with Thunderbolt 4 port, the SUMMIT series can transfer data at up to 40Gbps with USB 4.0 type-C and connect to multiple displays and peripherals. The UHS-III micro SD card reader offers ultra-high speed data transfers.

