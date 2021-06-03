Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 5G 13.3 Inch i7 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop

Description

Combining the power of a computer with the portability of a tablet, the Galaxy Book Flex2 5G is a lightweight, 2-in-1 5G laptop that brings the best of both worlds. Stay connected like never before.

Productivity and creativity enhanced with the new S Pen: more than just a stylus, S Pen gives you remarkable, intuitive control over your Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 5G

The ultimate in versatility: slimline style when closed; eye-popping display when unfolded. Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 5G’s aluminium 2-in-1 body and QLED display make it impossible to ignore

Powerfully adaptable to your day: a long-lasting battery, the latest generation processor and some innovative thinking make Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 5G a powerful proposition

No more being tethered to Wi-Fi, logging into unsecured networks and sharing bandwidth on the go. The power of 5G means you’ll always get the most reliable connection available and impressive speeds

Experience the best of your smartphone from your laptop. Flip it over and use the World-facing 13MP camera to photograph something in front of you

