Description

This bundle includes a Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet, a BuddyPhones Bluetooth Headset and a NuPro Screen Protector Kit (2-pack).

A full-featured 8″ tablet, Kid-Friendly Case, parental controls, 2-year worry-free guarantee and 1 year of Amazon Kids+.

School-age children will enjoy a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ that unlocks thousands of apps, games, books, videos, songs and Audible audiobooks. They’ll find educational content from National Geographic, KeyStageFun, Collins Big Cat and more.

In addition to Kids+ content, Kids Pro tablets include access to a digital store. Children can request apps, while parents approve purchases and downloads.

NEXT GENERATION: Pop Time is a wireless safe audio option for the next generation of bold pop culture creators. Specifically designed for young listeners, the Pop offers two safe listening modes in a cool and creative product.

SAFE AUDIO: The Pop offers kids and tweens an extended safe audio session with two listening settings to choose from: Safe mode (85 dB) and Pop mode (94 dB), making these the ideal headphones to protect our next generation’s hearing.

Screen protectors designed to protect and perfectly fit your Fire HD 8. Includes two screen protectors, cleaning cloth and applicator card.

