Description

A full-featured 10″ HD tablet, a Kid-Proof Case with kickstand, parental controls, 2-year worry-free guarantee and 1 year of Amazon Kids+.

If it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free with our 2-year worry-free guarantee.

The included 1 year of Amazon Kids+ gives families access to thousands of books, popular apps and games, videos, songs, Audible audiobooks and more.

Easy-to-use parental controls allow you to filter content and set educational goals and time limits.

Parents can give children access to more apps like Netflix, BBC iPlayer Kids, Disney+, Seesaw Class and Zoom via the Amazon Parent Dashboard.

Features an octa-core processor, 3 GB of RAM, 10.1″ 1080p full HD display, dual cameras, USB-C (2.0) port and up to 1 TB of expandable storage. Screen made with strengthened aluminium silicate glass.

Features a USB-C (2.0) port and includes a USB-C cable and 9 W power adaptor in the box.

