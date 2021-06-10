All-new Fire HD 10 tablet | 10.1″, 1080p Full HD, 32 GB, Black – without Ads

Description

Fast and responsive: powerful octa-core processor and 3 GB RAM. 50% more RAM than previous generation.

Up to 12-hour battery life and 32 or 64 GB of internal storage. Add up to 1 TB with microSD (sold separately).

Brighter display: vivid 10.1″ 1080p full HD display is 10% brighter than previous generation, with more than 2 million pixels.

Enjoy your favourite apps like BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and more through Amazon’s Appstore (Google Play not supported, subscription fees may apply).

Stay connected: download apps such as Zoom or ask Alexa to make video calls to friends and family.

Get more done: check e-mail, update shopping lists and set reminders. Use your favourite apps like Microsoft Office, OneNote and Dropbox.

Do more with Alexa built-in: use just your voice to play videos, check the weather, dim compatible lights and stream music.

Thinner and lighter than previous generation. Screen made with strengthened aluminium silicate glass.

