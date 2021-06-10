Description

This bundle includes Fire HD 10 Plus tablet, an Amazon standing case and a NuPro Screen Protector Kit (2-pack).

Get more with Plus: everything in Fire HD 10, plus wireless charging, 4 GB of RAM and a soft-touch finish.

Fast and responsive: powerful octa-core processor and 4 GB of RAM. Twice the RAM of the previous generation.

Up to 12-hour battery life and wireless charging. 32 or 64 GB of internal storage. Add up to 1 TB with microSD (sold separately).

Case designed by Amazon to protect and perfectly fit your Fire HD 10 tablet

Full-cover case with magnetic fastener keeps the cover securely closed while on the go, with easy access to buttons, ports and cameras.

Screen protectors designed to protect and perfectly fit your Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus. Includes two screen protectors, cleaning cloth and applicator card.

