Description
10.1″ 1080p full HD display and 64 GB of internal storage (add up to 512 GB with microSD).
Now 30% faster thanks to the 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM.
Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos and listening to music with USB-C port for easy charging.
Enjoy your favourite apps like BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Disney+, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and more through the Amazon Appstore (Google Play Store not supported). Subscription fees may apply.
Hands free with Alexa.
Dual-band, enhanced Wi-Fi.
2 MP front- and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording.