Description

8″ HD display, twice the storage (32 or 64 GB of internal storage and up to 1 TB with microSD card) + 3 GB RAM.

Longer battery life + wireless charging—up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video and listening to music.

Now with USB C for easier charging. Fully charges in under 4 hours (with included cable + adaptor).

30% faster thanks to the new 2.0 GHz quad-core processor.

Enjoy your favourite apps like BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Disney+, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and more (subscription fees may apply) through the Amazon Appstore (Google Play Store not supported), as well as 3 months of free Kindle Unlimited for eligible customers.

Introducing Game mode: a distraction-free and optimised gaming experience.

Do more with Alexa built-in: use just your voice to play videos, check the weather, dim lights and stream music.

2 MP front- and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording.

Dual-band enhanced Wi-Fi.

