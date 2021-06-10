Fire HD 8 Tablet, 8″ HD display, 32 GB, Black – without Ads, designed for portable enter

Amazon.co.uk Price: £99.99 (as of 22:10 EST- More info)

8″ HD display, twice the storage (32 or 64 GB of internal storage and up to 1 TB with microSD card) + 2 GB RAM.
Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video and listening to music.
Now with USB C for easier charging. Fully charges in under 5 hours (with included cable + adaptor).

Categories:

Description

8″ HD display, twice the storage (32 or 64 GB of internal storage and up to 1 TB with microSD card) + 2 GB RAM.
Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video and listening to music.
Now with USB C for easier charging. Fully charges in under 5 hours (with included cable + adaptor).
30% faster thanks to the new 2.0 GHz quad-core processor.
Enjoy your favourite apps like BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Disney+, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and more through the Amazon Appstore (Google Play Store not supported). Subscription fees may apply.
Introducing Game mode: a distraction-free and optimised gaming experience.
Do more with Alexa built-in: use just your voice to play videos, check the weather, dim lights and stream music.
2 MP front- and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording.
Dual-band enhanced Wi-Fi.

Additional information

Brand

Related products

All right reserved. 2021

Privacy policy - Terms and conditions

Contact us - About us

X