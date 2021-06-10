Description

A full-featured 10.1″ Full HD tablet, Kid-Friendly Case, parental controls, 2-year worry-free guarantee and 1 year of Amazon Kids+.

Features an octa-core processor, 3 GB of RAM, 10.1″ full HD display, dual cameras, USB-C (2.0) port and up to 1 TB of expandable storage. Screen made with strengthened aluminium silicate glass.

School-age children will enjoy a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ that unlocks thousands of apps, games, books, videos, songs and Audible audiobooks. They’ll find educational content from National Geographic, KeyStageFun, Collins Big Cat and more.

In addition to Kids+ content, Kids Pro tablets include access to a digital store. Children can request apps, while parents approve purchases and downloads.

The web browser comes with built-in controls designed to help filter out inappropriate sites and let parents add or block specific websites at any time.

Stay in touch: children can make voice and video calls and send announcements over Wi-Fi to approved contacts with an Alexa-enabled device or the Alexa app.

If it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free with our 2-year worry-free guarantee.

