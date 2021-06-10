Description

ULTRA SLIM & ULTRA STYLE: WINDOWS 10 S TABLET – the ultimate user experience. This newest version of Windows Tablet PC from Fusion5 is fully-loaded with the latest user-friendly Windows 10 S package. Perfect Windows tablet PC for your daily requirement, be it education, office work or industrial use.

POWERFUL & MEGA STORAGE SPACE – what more is there?! Upgraded Intel Quad-core CPU with powerful GPU – 4GB of RAM and 128GB of on board Storage.Your new Windows tablet laptop PC is all ready for work, fun and play! This is a super powerful Windows tablet!!

10” GRAPHIC DISPLAY FOR OPTIMAL VIEWING – the 10” screen on this Windows 10 S tablet PC by Fusion5 is perfect for viewing our favourite TV shows, movies, Youtube and playing games!

WANT MORE? – this is a Bluetooth 4.0 Windows PC laptop tablet. Equipped with Intel Quad-core Processor, and full-size USB 3.0 port.

WHY BUY THIS WINDOWS 10 TABLET PC BY FUSION5? – this ultra-slim and stylish Windows laptop tablet not only ticks all the boxes in terms of ultimate usability, delicious graphics and overall specs but…it also comes with 12 MONTHS OF FULL UK WARRANTY @ A UK SERVICE CENTER.

