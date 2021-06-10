Description

10.1 INCH POWERFUL OCTA-CORE TABLET PC WITH DOCKING UK KEYBOARD: Fusion5 104EvII 2 in 1 Tablet PC boasts a powerful 64-bit 2GHz CPU and Arm Mali-G52 MC1 GPU. Furthermore, tablet pc supports H.265/H.264 video decoding in hardware for seamless video playback of various formats and supports Type-C Charging. This product is backed by Google Certified Android 10 Q software.

AMPLE STORAGE & MORE: With 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard Storage and an ability to support a tf-card (upto 256GB), you will never run out of storage on 104EvII Tablet with Docking Keyboard. You can watch movies in HD quality whilst out and about. Its slim profile design makes it easy to carry around.

STRONGER DOCKING MECHANISM & VIVID DISPLAY: Based on customer feedback, we used Metal pins on docking keyboard which will make docking and undocking a tablet pc not only stronger but also easier to operate. Tablet PC is boosted with IPS screen technology @ 1280*800 screen resolution. It is infused with glorious bright colours and saturated in natural high quality images from different angles. Fusion5 104E Tablet PC supports SmartColor technology for vivid colors.

CONNECT & GO: Built-in Dual Band WIFI, Dual Cameras, Touch screen and Bluetooth 4.0 makes 104EvII device practical for everyday uses, be it work or play. and supports various 4G USB dongles when connected wirelessly or by plugging into keyboard’s full size USB port.

12 MONTHS UK WARRANTY FROM A COMPANY TRUSTED BY A MILLION CUSTOMERS: Fusion5 is a British Brand honouring warranties since 2010. Our 104EvII 2in1 Laptop is of exceptional quality. We are proud to say that we served more than a million customers since 2010 across the globe. We have the upmost confidence in our product range so much so that we offer 12 months UK warranty period with a dedicated UK Service Centre.

