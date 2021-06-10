Fusion5 10.1″ Android 8.1 Oreo F104Bv2+ Tablet PC – (Google Certified, WIFI, BT, HDMI, A

10.1″ HD IPS Screen : Fusion5 104Bv2+ Tablet pc is boosted with a fantastic IPS screen technology. Bright colours and saturated natural high quality images with a multitude of different angles. It has a display panel that is thinner than most and with a HD resolution of 1280*800, you will have great viewing experience. Tablet rear panel is also coated with scratch resistance coat making it resistant to daily wear and tear.
ANDROID 8.1 OREO GMS CERTIFIED TABLET PC: Our newest 104Bv2+ (32GB) is GMS certified with Android 8.1 Oreo operating System which would mean you can play all your favorite apps such as SKY GO and netflix and games without any compromise. With Front and Rear Cameras, it is convenient for pictures and ideal for video chat.

AMPLE STORAGE SPACE & Power -1GB RAM – the Fusion5 104Bv2+ (32GB) android tablet pc is perfect for multitude of uses. From an office workhorse to a games machine and a movie player! Further storage can also be added via a micro SD card (Supports upto a 128-gb TF-card) (not included).
UNIQUE FEATURES – Supports WIFI, Bluetooth 4.0, Connect to your TV or Projector with a HDMI to MICRO HDMI cable (cable not included), Assisted GPS, mini HDMI, Quad Core A35 Processor and many more
Looking for an Ideal case? ASIN B07KRGWQ2Y is manufacturer recommended case cover for F104Bv2+ Tablet PC. Beisdes, our products are backed with 12 months UK warranty and a UK service centre.

