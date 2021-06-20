Description

Style Name:MatePad T10 | Size Name:2 GB + 32 GB

Matepad T10 32GB

Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.

HD 9.7” IPS TOUCH SCREEN: Comes with a 9.7-inch high-resolution display of 1280 x 800 pixels, 2MP Fromt Camera and 5MP Rear Camera to record all precious moments.

HUAWEI MatePad T 10 offers better Eye comfort for your daily use thanks to the TÜV Rheinland certified to reduce harmful blue light.You can choose eBook mode、Dark mode or Intelligent adjustment of light according your demands.

Ideal Children Companion: HUAWEI MatePad T 10 allows your kids to explore freely with age-appropriate content via exclusive access to Kids Corner. It also goes further with four-layered protection to preserve their precious sight.

Dual Stereo Speaker:MatePad T 10 packs 2 of symmetrical stereo speakers and supported by HUAWEI Histen 6.1 technology, which delivers immersive audio experience for music or video Connection.

HUAWEI MatePad T 10 combine EMUI 10.1 octa-core chipset and advanced algorithm, which offers improved graphics and enhanced performance. Check news, watch videos, or shop online, you can switch between apps as you like, or open two windows simultaneously, enjoy the smooth and stable experience.

