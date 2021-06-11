Description



Tablet portability, performance and laptop versatility with adjustable Kickstand and Type Cover

Built-in WiFi, plus USB-C port, headphone jack, HD front- and rear-facing cameras keep you connected

Activities for everyone; jot down ideas, write papers, help with homework and manage email with Hi-res touchscreen that’s ideal for browsing, playing and binge watching

Comes with the security you need and the Windows you know to help keep files and family safe

Features a full keyset, backlit keys and large trackpad for a slim and compact, yet performs like a traditional, full-size keyboard

Type Cover clicks in place instantly; use with Surface Go or Surface Go 2 with built-in Kickstand for a full laptop anywhere

