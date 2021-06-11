Description
Product Description
Better than ever, the new Surface Pro gives you a best-in-class laptop, plus the versatility of a studio and tablet. The stunning PixelSense Display supports Pen and touch, while the refined design provides 50% more battery life than Surface Pro 4 and 2.5x more performance than Surface Pro 3.
Laptop Mode
Transform Surface Pro into Laptop Mode by opening the built-in Kickstand and adding our new Surface Pro Signature Type Cover, featuring luxurious Alcantara material and an exceptionally responsive, full keyboard experience.
Studio Mode
Lower the Kickstand — now featuring a deeper, next-generation hinge — to place Surface Pro in Studio Mode for the perfect writing and drawing angle with the new Surface Pen.
Tablet Mode
Close the Kickstand, and remove or fold your Surface Pro type Cover back for a powerful, stand-alone Intel tablet.
Hassle-free connectivity
Stay online wherever you are with Surface Pro, now available with LTE Advanced. Simply buy, activate, and insert a removable SIM card from your mobile provider or a Microsoft Store. You can also buy data from select carriers for the embedded SIM.
Uncompromising mobility
Create, study, work, and play virtually anywhere. Better than ever, ultra-light Surface Pro gives you total mobile productivity, all-day battery life, plus a softer, ultra-portable design with rounded edges.
Box Contains
Device, Power Supply
Laptop, with the versatility of a studio and tablet with 2.5 times more performance than Surface Pro 3
Up to 13.5 hours of video playback – 50 percent longer battery life than Surface Pro 4
Even quieter – with a fanless cooling system. Sensors – Ambient light sensor,Accelerometer,Gyroscope and Magnetometer
Create, study, work and play virtually anywhere – Surface Pro gives you total mobile productivity
Create on screen with Surface Dial and the Surface Pen, featuring real-time writing, tilt for artistic shading and increased sensitivity
Windows Hello: Facial recognition for you to logon with just a look
OS : Windows 10 Pro