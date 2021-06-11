Description

Style Name:Device Only | Size Name:i7, 16 GB, 1 TB SSD | Colour Name:Silver Pro 5

Product Description

Better than ever, the new Surface Pro gives you a best-in-class laptop, plus the versatility of a studio and tablet. The stunning PixelSense Display supports Pen and touch, while the refined design provides 50% more battery life than Surface Pro 4 and 2.5x more performance than Surface Pro 3.

Laptop Mode

Transform Surface Pro into Laptop Mode by opening the built-in Kickstand and adding our new Surface Pro Signature Type Cover, featuring luxurious Alcantara material and an exceptionally responsive, full keyboard experience.

Studio Mode Lower the Kickstand — now featuring a deeper, next-generation hinge — to place Surface Pro in Studio Mode for the perfect writing and drawing angle with the new Surface Pen.

Tablet Mode Close the Kickstand, and remove or fold your Surface Pro type Cover back for a powerful, stand-alone Intel tablet. Hassle-free connectivity Stay online wherever you are with Surface Pro, now available with LTE Advanced. Simply buy, activate, and insert a removable SIM card from your mobile provider or a Microsoft Store. You can also buy data from select carriers for the embedded SIM. Uncompromising mobility Create, study, work, and play virtually anywhere. Better than ever, ultra-light Surface Pro gives you total mobile productivity, all-day battery life, plus a softer, ultra-portable design with rounded edges.

Microsoft support desk contact : 0843 487 1640

Box Contains

Device, Power Supply

Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.

Laptop, with the versatility of a studio and tablet with 2.5 times more performance than Surface Pro 3

Up to 13.5 hours of video playback – 50 percent longer battery life than Surface Pro 4

Even quieter – with a fanless cooling system. Sensors – Ambient light sensor,Accelerometer,Gyroscope and Magnetometer

Create, study, work and play virtually anywhere – Surface Pro gives you total mobile productivity

Create on screen with Surface Dial and the Surface Pen, featuring real-time writing, tilt for artistic shading and increased sensitivity

Windows Hello: Facial recognition for you to logon with just a look

OS : Windows 10 Pro

