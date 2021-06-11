Description

Colour Name:Platinum Device | Size Name:i3, 4 GB, 128 GB | Style Name:Device Only | Pattern Name:Tablet

Product Description

Surface Pro 7 adapts to you, instantly transforming from laptop to tablet to portable studio. Pair with a colourful Surface Type Cover and Surface Pen to complete your experience (Accessories sold separately).

Laptop Mode – Open the built-in kickstand and add our signature type cover for a full laptop experience.

Studio Mode – Lower the kickstand for the ideal 15-degree writing and drawing angle with Surface pen (sold separately).

Tablet Mode – Close the kickstand and remove or fold the type cover back for a powerful, stand-alone Intel tablet.

Your Laptop, your way – Now it’s easier than ever to work and play your way virtually anywhere. With laptop-to-tablet versatility, plus better connectivity with both USB-C and USB-A ports, Surface Pro 7 is an ultra-light standout that adapts to you. Adjust the kickstand and choose how you interact with type, touch, or Surface Pen to connect, create, and get comfortable.

Next-gen power to fuel your ideas – Wherever you go, and whatever you do, next-generation Surface Pro 7 stands ready to take your ideas to the next level. With its multitasking, laptop-class Intel Core processor, improved graphics, fast charging, all-day battery, 1 and instant on, you can get back to work right now, tonight or tomorrow — whenever inspiration strikes.

Express yourself – Personalise Surface Pro 7 with a choice of two classic colours — platinum or matte black. Sketch, write, and erase naturally on the interactive touchscreen with Surface Pen. Make it a full laptop experience with our signature type cover and Surface Arc mouse, all in a fresh choice of coordinating colors. Be heard loud and clear, whether in conference calls or using voice dictation in office apps with enhanced dual far-field studio mics. And, get back to work when inspiration strikes with wake on open. Accessories sold separately.

Do more with the Windows you know – Surface Pro 7 comes with Windows 10 Home, so you can get productive right away and enjoy familiar features like password-free Windows Hello sign-in. Create your best work with Office 365 on Windows. And, keep photos, files, and videos safe in the cloud and access them across your devices with integrated OneDrive.

Box Contains

Surface Pro 7 12.3″, Power Supply, Quick Start Guide, Safety and warranty documents

Next-gen laptop (when used with a Type Cover – sold separately) with the versatility of a studio and tablet, so you can type, touch, draw, write, work and play more naturally

A more powerful Pro, faster than Surface Pro 6, with a laptop-class Intel Core processor and improved graphics

More ways to connect, with both USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and more, as well as accessory charging

Standout design that will not weigh you down, ultra-slim and light Surface Pro 7 starts at just 771 g

Choose from two colours Platinum or Matte Black and pair with a signature type cover, surface arc mouse and surface pen (accessories sold separately)

All-day battery life up to 10.5 hours, plus the ability to go from empty to full faster, about 80 Percent in just over an hour

Other features: Windows 10 Home. High-resolution PixelSense display with touchscreen and fast, secured, password-free sign-in with facial recognition and Windows Hello

