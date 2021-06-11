Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3” Tablet (Platinum) – Intel 10th Gen Quad Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256G

Amazon.co.uk Price: £999.99 (as of 09:07 EST- More info)

Next-gen laptop with the versatility of a studio and tablet, so you can type, touch, draw, write, work and play more naturally
A powerful Pro – with a laptop-class Intel Core processor and improved graphics

Description

Microsoft surface Pro 7 i5 8GB 256GB + cover.

Next-gen laptop with the versatility of a studio and tablet, so you can type, touch, draw, write, work and play more naturally
A powerful Pro – with a laptop-class Intel Core processor and improved graphics
More ways to connect, with both USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and more, as well as accessory charging
Standout design that will not weigh you down – ultra-slim and light Surface Pro 7 starts at just 771 g
Choose from two colours Platinum or Matte Black and pair with a signature type cover,  Surface Arc mouse, and Surface pen (accessories sold separately)
All-day battery life up to 10.5 hours, plus the ability to go from empty to full faster – about 80 Percent in just over an hour
Other features: Windows 10 Home. High-resolution PixelSense display with touchscreen and fast, secured, password-free sign-in with facial recognition and Windows Hello

