Sale!

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3” Tablet (Platinum) – Intel 10th Gen Quad Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256G

Amazon.co.uk Price: £1,318.99 £1,279.53 (as of 09:21 EST- More info) Product prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.

Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.

Next-gen laptop with the versatility of a studio and tablet, so you can type, touch, draw, write, work and play more naturally

A more powerful Pro, faster than Surface Pro 6, with a laptop-class Intel Core processor and improved graphics