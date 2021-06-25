Description

【Intelligent and Efficient Octa-core Processor】M40SE Tablets equipped with the latest 8-core Unisoc T610 processor, maximum frequency of up to 1.8GHz,which provide a faster operating experience and the power consumption is significantly reduced. This Android 10.0 tablet with smarter Al optimization and new gesture navigation controls, give you more smoother and personalized usage experience.

【Lightweight & Slim Metal Body】The tablets with 10.1” FHD touch screen,1920×1200 IPS screen and thin bezels, which can effectively suppress blue light for visual protection.2.5D touch screen is easily to hold and the frame is stronger and thinner.

【High Speed ​​Connection】TECLAST Tablets has 4GB RAM and 128GB rom, with large memory and a large number of multitasking, you can process movies, photos, videos, music, etc. Equipped with 6000mAh long-life battery, which can use standard brightness to watch 1080P movies online about 7h.Large storage to run Youtube, Facebook and other programming tools. Support TF card expansion.

【5 Kinds Navigation Positioning】Our tablets supports BDS, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO all 4 major satellite navigation systems and A-GPS Internet-assisted positioning, offering precise and navigation. Supported by satellite positioning, WiFi connection and Bluetooth 5.0. Low energy consumption transmission.

【Excellent Sound Effect and Dual camera】Momentum’s pure sound and intelligent independent amplifier chip give you get a better experience.10.1 inches tablet with 2MP high-resolution front camera and 5MP rear camera, capture the wonderful moments.

