Description

Basic Information

Brand: Teclast

Type: Tablet PC

OS: Android 7.0

CPU Brand: MTK

CPU: MTK8163

Core: 1.3GHz,Quad Core

GPU: Mali-T720

Languages support : Multiple Languages

Storage

RAM: 2GB

ROM: 32GB

External Memory: TF card up to 128GB (not included)

Network

Support Network: Dual WiFi 2.4GHz/5.0GHz

WIFI: 802.11b/g/n wireless internet

Bluetooth: 4.0

Display

Screen type: Capacitive (10-Point),IPS

Screen size: 10.1 inch

IPS: Yes

Screen resolution: 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA)

Camera

Camera type: Dual cameras (one front one back)

Back camera: 5.0MP

Front camera: 2.0MP

Connectivity

TF card slot: Yes

Micro USB host : Yes

3.5mm Headphone Jack: Yes

General

Battery Capacity(mAh): 6000mAh

Battery / Run Time (up to): 5 hours video playing time

AC adapter: 100-240V 5V 2A

Material of back cover: Aluminium Alloy

G-sensor: Supported

Media Formats

Picture format: BMP,GIF,JPG,PNG

Music format: AAC,APE,MP3,OGG,WMA

Video format: 3GP,AVI,H.264,H.265,MP4,VP8,VP9,WMV

Additional Features

Additional Features: Bluetooth, Browser, OTG, Wi-Fi

Dimensions

Product size: 24.00 x 17.00 x 0.95 cm / 9.45 x 6.69 x 0.37 inches

Package size: 28.00 x 26.00 x 1.42 cm / 11.02 x 10.24 x 0.56 inches

Product weight: 0.523 kg

Package weight: 0.83 kg

Package Contents

Tablet PC: 1

USB Cable: 1

English Manual : 1

Power Charger (UK)：1

Make sure this fits by entering your model number.

▶ 1. 10.1 inch 10-point IPS Screen with 1920*1200 resolution: suitable screen with great resolution, you will find the image is more delicate and detailed, making the picture bright and vivid.

▶ 2. 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM ,TF Card up to 128GB: large RAM keep the laptop working smoothly, which is equipped with huge storage capacity that you can download whatever you like from network and save them.

▶ 3. Built-in 802.11b/g/n & 2.4Ghz+5Ghz WiFi: two channels of wifi would provide a reasonable distribution of wifi flow. Stable and easy connection to network and do not worry about the inconvenience cables bring.

▶ 4. Dual Cameras for Photos and Face-to-face Chat: 2.0MP AF rear-facing camera + 5.0MP front camera let you capture memorable moments or chat with friends

▶ 5. Support Android 7.0 System: more powerful humanized settings, which possess perfect operating performance and help you deal with most things in daily life.

