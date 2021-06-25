Description
Basic Information
Brand: Teclast
Type: Tablet PC
OS: Android 7.0
CPU Brand: MTK
CPU: MTK8163
Core: 1.3GHz,Quad Core
GPU: Mali-T720
Languages support : Multiple Languages
Storage
RAM: 2GB
ROM: 32GB
External Memory: TF card up to 128GB (not included)
Network
Support Network: Dual WiFi 2.4GHz/5.0GHz
WIFI: 802.11b/g/n wireless internet
Bluetooth: 4.0
Display
Screen type: Capacitive (10-Point),IPS
Screen size: 10.1 inch
IPS: Yes
Screen resolution: 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA)
Camera
Camera type: Dual cameras (one front one back)
Back camera: 5.0MP
Front camera: 2.0MP
Connectivity
TF card slot: Yes
Micro USB host : Yes
3.5mm Headphone Jack: Yes
General
Battery Capacity(mAh): 6000mAh
Battery / Run Time (up to): 5 hours video playing time
AC adapter: 100-240V 5V 2A
Material of back cover: Aluminium Alloy
G-sensor: Supported
Media Formats
Picture format: BMP,GIF,JPG,PNG
Music format: AAC,APE,MP3,OGG,WMA
Video format: 3GP,AVI,H.264,H.265,MP4,VP8,VP9,WMV
Additional Features
Additional Features: Bluetooth, Browser, OTG, Wi-Fi
Dimensions
Product size: 24.00 x 17.00 x 0.95 cm / 9.45 x 6.69 x 0.37 inches
Package size: 28.00 x 26.00 x 1.42 cm / 11.02 x 10.24 x 0.56 inches
Product weight: 0.523 kg
Package weight: 0.83 kg
Package Contents
Tablet PC: 1
USB Cable: 1
English Manual : 1
Power Charger (UK)：1
▶ 1. 10.1 inch 10-point IPS Screen with 1920*1200 resolution: suitable screen with great resolution, you will find the image is more delicate and detailed, making the picture bright and vivid.
▶ 2. 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM ,TF Card up to 128GB: large RAM keep the laptop working smoothly, which is equipped with huge storage capacity that you can download whatever you like from network and save them.
▶ 3. Built-in 802.11b/g/n & 2.4Ghz+5Ghz WiFi: two channels of wifi would provide a reasonable distribution of wifi flow. Stable and easy connection to network and do not worry about the inconvenience cables bring.
▶ 4. Dual Cameras for Photos and Face-to-face Chat: 2.0MP AF rear-facing camera + 5.0MP front camera let you capture memorable moments or chat with friends
▶ 5. Support Android 7.0 System: more powerful humanized settings, which possess perfect operating performance and help you deal with most things in daily life.