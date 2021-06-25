10.1” Tablet PC TECLAST A10S 1920*1200 MT8163 Android 7.0 2GB+32GB,TF card up to 128GB, Dual Camer

▶ 1. 10.1 inch 10-point IPS Screen with 1920*1200 resolution: suitable screen with great resolution, you will find the image is more delicate and detailed,making the picture bright and vivid.
▶ 2. 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM ,TF Card up to 128GB: large RAM keep the laptop working smoothly,which is equipped with huge storage capacity that you can download whatever you like from network and save them.

Description

Basic Information
Brand: Teclast
Type: Tablet PC
OS: Android 7.0
CPU Brand: MTK
CPU: MTK8163
Core: 1.3GHz,Quad Core
GPU: Mali-T720
Languages support : Multiple Languages

Storage
RAM: 2GB
ROM: 32GB
External Memory: TF card up to 128GB (not included)
Network
Support Network: Dual WiFi 2.4GHz/5.0GHz
WIFI: 802.11b/g/n wireless internet
Bluetooth: 4.0

Display
Screen type: Capacitive (10-Point),IPS
Screen size: 10.1 inch
IPS: Yes
Screen resolution: 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA)
Camera
Camera type: Dual cameras (one front one back)
Back camera: 5.0MP
Front camera: 2.0MP

Connectivity
TF card slot: Yes
Micro USB host : Yes
3.5mm Headphone Jack: Yes

General
Battery Capacity(mAh): 6000mAh
Battery / Run Time (up to): 5 hours video playing time
AC adapter: 100-240V 5V 2A
Material of back cover: Aluminium Alloy
G-sensor: Supported

Media Formats
Picture format: BMP,GIF,JPG,PNG
Music format: AAC,APE,MP3,OGG,WMA
Video format: 3GP,AVI,H.264,H.265,MP4,VP8,VP9,WMV
Additional Features
Additional Features: Bluetooth, Browser, OTG, Wi-Fi

Dimensions
Product size: 24.00 x 17.00 x 0.95 cm / 9.45 x 6.69 x 0.37 inches
Package size: 28.00 x 26.00 x 1.42 cm / 11.02 x 10.24 x 0.56 inches
Product weight: 0.523 kg
Package weight: 0.83 kg

Package Contents
Tablet PC: 1
USB Cable: 1
English Manual : 1
Power Charger (UK)：1

