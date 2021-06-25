Description

【High-Performance Processor】Featured with a main frequency up to 2.0GHz Octa-core processor, TECLAST M40 Tablet could deliver quick app Launches, great overall performance. Built with 850Mhz frequency gaming level GPU, brings you an immersive gaming & video experience, the best choice tablet for kids.

【Large Storage Capacity】This android tablet is equipped with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM, Also supports a 256GB TF card for storage expansion, make you could do more and keep more. 5MP+8MP camera will give you stunning brightness and clarity.

【High Touch Sensitive Screen】With an FHD IPS display and 7mm ultra-thin bezel, the 10.1-inch Tablet comes with an upgraded 59 channel high touch-sensitive touch panel and IC, 1920×1200 pixels can provide high-quality image details and enhance the color effect of the image to create the ultimate best view

【Android 10.0 OS】M40 features Android 10, with smarter AI optimization, new gesture navigation controls, and dark mode, make your tablet smoother and more personalized.

【High-speed Internet Connection】M40 tablet supports TD-LTE and FDD-LTE 4G network call / Internet access, more support for VoLTE and carrier aggregation, to achieve simultaneous call & Internet; 802.11 b/g/n/ac Dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0. Also supports BDS, GPS, and other mainstream satellite navigation systems, allowing you to reach your destination quickly.

