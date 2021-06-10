Description

【High Performance Processor】 The tablet’s octa-core processor features the A75 and A55 architectures, with frequencies up to 1.8GHz, and the T610 processor, built with a 12nm processor for high performance, ensures low power consumption and low heat generation. The tablet screen is also equipped with a 2.5D touchscreen with a curved edge metal body that has an excellent feel and a beautiful design.

【4GB RAM 128GB ROM】 The tablet is also equipped with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM memory, and supports TF cards to expand the memory capacity, so that you can use and download most popular software in the conditions of quick operation.

【Android 10 System】 The tablet is equipped with the GMS certified Android 10.0 operating system for safer and easier use by customers and provides a smarter experience with gesture touch mode, global dark operation mode and artificial intelligence to optimize frequently used applications.

【Double Access 4G High Speed WiFi】The tablet supports 4G network calls and WiFi access to make calls and surf the internet at the same time. It features dual-band high-speed WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0, with Bluetooth keyboard connectivity; supports BeiDou, GPS and other traditional satellite navigation systems.

【Capturing the Wonderful Sound Effect】TECLAST M40SE with elegant large cavity unit and metal body with clear and penetrating highs and deep bass allow you to easily record 2 million front HD cameras and 5 million rear HD cameras in order to capture great moments, or to facilitate learning and video calling. The high capacity 6000mAh battery with AI intelligence reduces unnecessary background power consumption and extends usage time. Customer Service Warranty: Any problem please contact with us!

