Description

Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.

✅【Android 10 Tablet】A new generation of Android 10 operating system, new global dark mode, making the tablet more personalized; efficient intelligent power management, with about 6 hours of online video battery life or 9 hours of local video battery life

✅【8 Inch 6mm Narrow-Edge HD Screen Tablet】The 6mm narrow-edge screen design tablet allows you to easily grasp it with one hand; the 8 inch 1280×800 high-definition IPS screen, the picture is clear and delicate, and further improves the color effect and display details of the picture, making the experience more immersive carefree

✅【High-Performance Processor】Allwinner A133 quad-core processor, combined with T820 graphics processor, brings a smooth mobile audio and video experience; equipped with 2GB running memory and 32GB high-speed storage; support TF card(128GB) to achieve capacity expansion

✅【Shocking Sound Captures Wonderful】It has a large amplitude and elegant sound cavity unit, the treble is loud and penetrating, and the bass is deep and deeper; the front 300,000 and rear 2 million high-definition cameras can easily record wonderful moments

✅【Wireless Connections Android Tablet】 With high-speed WiFi and low-power Bluetooth wireless transmission functions, tablet interconnection is no longer limited; it supports mainstream satellite navigation systems , allowing you to quickly reach your destination

