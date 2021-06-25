Description

TECLAST is a brand created by Guangzhou Shangke Information Technology CO.,LTD in 1999. TECLAST is the leading digital brand specializing in offering OEM service, R&D, distribution of digital devices, including tablet PC, laptop, all-in-one PC, power bank, USB flash drive, SSD. Teclast products have been sold to over 33 countries.

Our misson: To let more people enjoy the digital life.

Our partners: Microsoft, Intel

Specification

๑ Brand: TECLAST

๑ Model: A10S

๑ OS: Android 7.0

๑ CPU: MT8163, 1.5GHz, Quad Core

๑ GPU: Mali-T720 MP2

Storage

๑ RAM: 2GB DDR3

๑ ROM: 32GB eMMC

๑ Extended Memory: Support TF Card up to 128GB

Display

๑ Screen Type: IPS

๑ Screen Size: 10.1 inch

๑ Resolution: 1920*1200

Camera

☞ front camera: 2.0MP

☞ Rear camera: 5.0MP

Network

๑ WIFI: 802.11b/g/n/ac(Dual-band WiFi)

๑ Bluetooth: BT 4.0

Interface

๑ 1* TF slot

๑ 1* USB Port

๑ 1* Earphone Jack

๑ 1* MIC

Power Supply

๑ Battery: 6000mAh

๑ Usage time: 7 hours

Dimension

๑ Product Size: 239mm (L) × 167mm（ W） × 9mm（ H）

๑ Product Weight: 520g

Package Included

๑ 1 * Teclast Tablet PC

๑ 1 * Power Charger

๑ 1* User manual

★ 【Full HD screen】 10.1 “+ 1920X1200 Full HD resolution + 178 ° viewing angle, this screen boasts impressive color and clarity which is suitable for you to watch HD videos with your friend.

★ 【Fluid System】 Tablet PC pre-installed the Android 7.0 operating system. Equipped with CPU (MT8163 quad-core) up to 1.3Hz, GPU (Mali T770), you can run several applications simultaneously without compromising the speed of the tablet.

★ 【Elegant Design】 Completely metallic finish with a weight of only 490g, curved 2.5D curved edge glass is available in the tablet, compact and light, easy to carry, with a minimalist but elegant design, which shows good taste and elegance.

★ 【Large storage capacity】 With 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space expandable by microSD memory space is not a problem. 6000mAh capacity in the battery that guarantee 7 hours of operation. 2.4G / 5G double WiFi to get a faster connection.

★ 【Other Parameters】 Android 7.0, 2.0MP front camera and 5.0MP rear camera, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0. 30 days of quality problems, free return and friendly customer service. Whenever you have questions about the product, you can send us an email and we will respond within 24 hours.

