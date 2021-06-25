Description

【10.1 Inch 2.5D Full HD IPS Screen Tablet】TECLAST P20HD tablet come with a 10.1” Full HD 1920 x 1200 resolution IPS display, with T-Color color enhancement algorithm, Further improve the picture color effect and display details are more excellent. 2.5D process touchscreen, metal body with curved edges, has an excellent feeling of holding hands.

【Large and Expandable Storage 】Equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM high-speed storage, support micro SD card slot can expand your storage to up to 128GB, which helps to keep all your favorite media files, such as eBooks, videos, photos, music, etc.

【Android 10 Intelligent Power Saving Tablet】The tablet with new generation of Android 10 system supports intelligent AI optimization to make the tablet more personal; with 6000mAh capacity battery, it has about 7 hours of Video endurance, offers optimized experience for you. the front 2 million and rear 5 million high-definition cameras are easy to record Wonderful moment.

【Intelligent AI octa-core processor】TECLAST P20HD tablet features UNISOC’s SC9863A octa-core processor android tablet, higher performance than quad-core processor while consuming less power. using A55 architecture core, Antutu running points exceeded 70,000, AI computing performance increased by 6 times, achieve 24 seconds boot.

【Dual 4G Android Tablet】Tablet support TDD+FDD 4G network call/Internet access, realize simultaneous call & Internet access and have full access to Google Play and download the apps you love, such as Skype, Netflix, YouTube, kids app and more. Have ac dual-band high-speed WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 wireless transmission function, GPS and other mainstream satellite navigation systems.

