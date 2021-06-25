Description

Make sure this fits by entering your model number.

【10.1 Inch Full HD Display Tablets】Tablets 10.1 inch with a 1920×1200 FHD IPS screen and 2.5D touch design,combine AI T-Colors Technology,which can provide high-quality image details and enhance the colour effect of the image to create the ultimate best view.

【High-Performance Processor】TECLAST P20HD Tablet featured with a frequency up to 1.6GHz Octa-core processor,which could deliver quick app Launches,great overall performance.Built with IMG 8322 GPU,brings you an immersive viewing & video experience.

【Large Storage Capacity】This android tablet is equipped with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM,the tablets also support a 128GB TF card for storage expansion,with large storage that you could download most software.

【Android 10.0 OS】P20HD Tablets features Android 10,with smarter AI optimization,new gesture navigation controls and dark mode, make your tablet smoother and more personalized.

【High-speed Internet Connection】P20HD tablet supports LTE 4G network call/Internet access,more support for VoLTE and carrier aggregation,to achieve simultaneous call & Internet;802.11 b/g/n/ac Dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0. Also supports BDS,GPS and other mainstream satellite navigation systems,allowing you to reach your destination quickly.

