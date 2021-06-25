Description

CPU – Octa-Core Processor SC9863A – Uses A55 Core. UNISOC SC9863A is a highly integrated SoC platform with a maximum frequency of 1.6 GHz, 6x AI processing power and Antutu of around 70,000 points. TDD-LTE, FDD-LTE supports TD-SCDMA, WCDMA and GSM modes. The MAIN ARM Cortex-A55 processor and IMG8322 allow you to accelerate 3D graphics.

10.1 inch OGS 2.5D display + ultra-fine design: the 10.1 inch IPS display with narrow aperture (1920 x 1200 full HD) and maximum brightness of 370 nit can effectively suppress visual protection from blue light. With a thickness of only 8.5 mm and the same back mounting technology as the iPad, it is very easy to grip and the structure is stronger and thinner.

High-speed dual interconnection 4G + 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM – the system interface is very easy and quick to use. The intelligent AI optimization accelerates system operation and improves the starting and switching of applications. Equipped with a 6000 mAh battery, it ensures highly efficient operation of the tablet for a long time. With the standard brightness, you can watch 1080P footage for up to 7-8 hours

LTE 4G + 2.4G/5GHz WiFi + Bluetooth 5.0 – Hidden SIM / TF card slot design as well as support VoLTE and carrier aggregation, simultaneous implementation of calls and Internet, Beidou, GPS and other high-speed satellite navigation networks, high-speed 802.11 dual band AC WiFi and Bluetooth 5. .0 wireless transmission. . Connect to the internet and access the internet from anywhere.

5MP + 2MP front rear camera + independent acoustic cave – the pure Swedish sound quality of the 3rd generation and the independent standalone amplifier chip provide an impressive and relaxing experience. Equipped with two cameras, the P20HD can make video conversations anytime, anywhere, and record every moment you move. ★ We provide 2 years warranty on non-human damage. If you have any questions, please contact Teclast.

