Description

【Android 10.0 OS Tablets】P80 Tablets equipped with Android 10.0 operating system, certified by Google GMS, which is more fluid, safer and faster. The tablets has a new dark operation mode and high efficient intelligent power management, reduces unnecessary power consumption.

【Outstanding Overall Performance】Tablets equipped with the All winner A133 4 core AI processor with energy savings (up to 1.3GHz) for ultra-fast performance; Introduce the Full HD action with the Mali T820 graphics and easily complete all tasks.

【Portable and Light】With 6mm narrow edge screen tablet has 4000mAh Lithium Polymer battery, combined with a low-power processor for 8h of mixed use. With a weight of 315g,it’s more portable than ever.

【Visual Maximized】8 Inch Android tablet adopts 1280×800 IPS display,178° viewing angles, with 300,000 front and 2 MP rear HD camera, clear picture, bright displays and bright colors provide a more realistic visual experience at all angles.

【Storage & Expansion】TECLAST P80 Tablet has 2GB LPDDR3 and 32GB eMMC 5.0,with a Micro SD card slot (Without TF card),which support up to 128 GB of additional storage for easy storage of electronic books, songs and videos, Photos, music and other files.

