Description

Make sure this fits by entering your model number.

【Large Storage】: T30 Android tablet equipped with 4GB RAM+64GB ROM high speed storage,expansion up to 128GB Micro-SD Card,with large storage that download most software.

【High Performance】: Powerful and efficient MediaTek 8 core P70 processor boostsfrequency up to 2.1Ghz.Built-in Mali-G72 MP3 game graphics card ensures faster game & image processing.TECLAST Tablets with 8000mAh large capacity battery,provides more than 11 hours of video life;and Type-C interface is more capable Quickly replenish power.

【2.5D OGS Screen Android Tablets】:10.1 inch Tablets have 1920×1200 full HD IPS screen with blue-ray suppression,which can effectively protecte your vision; Also equipped 10-point sensitive touch;Same all-metal integrated back-loading process as the iPad, the structure is more sturdy and slim.

【Double 4G Interconnection】TECLAST T30 10 inch tablets concealed SIM/TF card design,support TDD+FDD standard 4G network call/Internet access,more support VoLTE and carrier aggregation,realize call & Internet simultaneously;accelerate Beidou,GPS, etc.Satellite navigation;with ac dual-band high-speed WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2 wireless transmission.

【Sounding Intelligent Technology】The 3th generation of Swede sound chamber unit and intelligent control independent power amplifier chip,make T30 android tablet’s sound quality pure and clean;light sensing,distance sensing,Hall sensing,etc.make the operation completed intelligently;5.0MP + 8.0MP dual-camera,capture the wonderful moment;the Docking magnetic keyboard and Android 9.0 split screen function,transform T30 into the office tool.

