Description

Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.

Lastest Android 9.0 System: VANKYO MatrixPad S10 Tablet adopts the latest Android 9.0 System with 2GB RAM and a high-performance CPU Quad-core A7. It delivers a quick App launch and smooth operation, ideal for watching videos, video conferences, reading and intenet-browsing.

32GB ROM with 512GB Expandable Memory: MatrixPad S10 Tablet has a built-in 32GB storage and supports a MicroSD card expandable up to 512GB to keep all your favorite media with you wherever you go, such as eBooks, songs, videos, photos, music, etc. The tablet charges faster and lasts longer than 8 hours per charge thanks to its type-C charging and built-in 6000mAh battery, making it an ideal companion during trip.

Crisp HD IPS Display: With 1280×800 HD IPS display, S10 tablet presents crisp, clear details and vivid colors for a more true-to-life viewing experience from all angles in its 10 inch widescreen. Enjoy immersive reading with Read Mode on the 10 inch big display and watch comfortably at night with Eye Health, an extra feature to filter blu-ray and to reduce eye fatigue.

Multi-Functional Android Tablet: S10 Tablet supports connections to 2.4G wifi, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 and FM radio( 65MHz to 108MHz). With 2 front box speakers, this 10 inch android tablet produces robust and spacious sound for your favourite music, games and videos. It also has a 2MP front-facing camera and an 8MP rear camera to take down and record those wonderful moments.

Full Access to Google Play: With no bloatware and streamlined pre-installed software to ensure maximum speed and memory capacity, you can download popular Apps such as Netflix, Youtube, Skype, etc., directly from Google Play with zero hassle. The package includes S10 Tablet, charger with Type-C cable, manual, warranty card in a well-designed packing box. Seek Technical and Customer Support at the contact information detailed in the manual and get professional response in within 24 hours.

