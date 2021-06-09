Description

Excellent Android Tablet: VANKYO MatrixPad S20 features a robust 64-bit Octa-core processor 1.6 GHz and 3GB RAM. Together with Android 9.0 Pie OS, MatrixPad S20 delivers quick app launches, smooth games and videos, and excellent overall performance. Get rid of unexpected ads and download apps (such as Skype, Netflix, etc), games, movies, music, and e-books from Google Play.

2.5D IPS Glass Display: The 10 inch MatrixPad S20 tablet adopts a 2.5D curved glass screen. With 1280×800 HD IPS display, S20 presents crisp, clear details and vivid colors for a more true-to-life viewing experience from all angles. Enjoy immersive reading with read mode on the 10 inch big display and watch comfortably at night with Eye Health, an extra feature that automatically adjusts and optimizes the backlight for a more comfortable nighttime reading experience.

Slim and Powerful: The metallic finish and slim design make it easy to use around the house or on the go. Ultra fast Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (supports 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz) and Bluetooth 5.0 technology offers more mobility. Listen to your favorite stations, daily news, weather forecasts, and more with built-in FM. While offline navigation is also supported for outdoor when you download the map to the tablet.

64GB ROM with 512GB Expandable Memory: The tablet offers 64GB of onboard memory and includes a microSD card slot (microSD card sold separately) that allows you to add up to an additional 512GB of memory, keep all your favorite media with you wherever you go, such as eBooks, songs, videos, photos, music, etc.

Long-lasting Entertainment: 6000mAh battery enables up to 10 hours’ mixed use of reading, watching TV shows, surfing the web, watching video, and listening to music. Power up via USB C port charging. Create and capture crisp photos with the 8MP rear camera and take selfies or video chat on the 5MP front-facing camera.

