Description

Powerful Processor and Blistering Performance: The Octa-core processor with frequency of up to 1.6 GHz and 3GB RAM gives you higher performance than quad-core processor while consuming less power. MatrixPad S30 is geared for multitask, fast switch between apps and tasks for movies, videos and games.

Fast and Effective Android Tablet: Features the latest Android 9 Pie version and certified by GMS, MatrixPad S30 offers optimized experience for you to focus on the task at hand, on the content you really care about and the interaction with the features you want. Get rid of unexpected ads and have full access to Google Play and download the apps you love, such as Skype, Netflix, YouTube, kids app and more.

Stunning Widescreen Enjoyment: The MatrixPad S30 comes with a 10.1″ Full HD 1920 x 1200 resolution IPS display that delivers excellent details. Dual speakers produce high-quality, authentic audio reproduction for your favorite music. 8MP front and 13MP rear-facing cameras turn your photos and videos into lively and shareable moments. With Bluetooth 5.0, video chat is achievable combined with our tablet’s HD display and other Bluetooth devices.

Long Lasting Battery: Its large-capacity 6000mAh battery can effortlessly support you for up to 15 hours of reading, browsing, watching movies and playing games. Premium battery performance and lightweight metal design make it possible for you to take anywhere, anytime.

Large and Expandable Storage: 32GB of onboard memory and a microSD card slot can expand your storage to up to 512GB, which helps to keep all your favorite media files along with you, such as eBooks, songs, videos, photos, music, etc.

