Description

【Latest Android 9.0 OS Tablet】The GMS Certified MatrixPad S7 tablet features Android’s latest version Android 9 Pie, with basic Google apps already on and without bloatware. Get rid of unexpected ads and have full access to Google Play and download the apps you love, such as Skype, NetFlix, YouTube, kids app and more.

【High Performance Android Tablet】VANKYO S7 7 inch tablet is powered by a Quad-core high-performance processor 1.3GHz, 2GB RAM, delivering quick app launches, smooth games and videos, and great overall performance. It’s 30% faster than the 2019 edition.

【Portable and Full-featured Tablet】This 7 inch tablet features a lightweight design which is easy to take everywhere. Equipped with 2MP Front/ 5MP Rear cameras, meeting the basic needs of video talking and taking pictures. The tablet has built-in GPS module, so you can use it during driving or outside, anywhere you want. Connection: WIFI 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz; Bluetooth 4.2, Micro-USB port.

【Vivid 7 inch IPS Display】Improved high brightness 1024 x 600 HD IPS wide viewing multi-touch screen, makes you love to scan photos, browse the webs, and watch videos. Read comfortably at night with Eye Health, an extra feature that automatically adjusts and optimizes the backlight for a more comfortable nighttime reading experience.

【Big Storage and Long-lasting Battery Life】VANKYO MatrixPad S7 tablet offers a huge storage space of 32GB ROM and also has a microSD card slot which can expand storage space into 512GB. A 2900mAh lithium polymer battery together with the low power consumption CPU provides 4-8 hours of mixed-use battery life, a good travelling partner for you.

