Description

COPPA Certified, Age-Appropriate Kids Tablet: VANKYO Kids Tablet is pre-installed with COPPA Certified KIDOZ, a kids’ ‘Safe Playground’ that selects contents safe, age-appropriate, trending and fun, and filter those dangerous, violent and unhealthy; NO Bloatware pre-installed, NO Advertisements– to provide the kids a totally reliable and healthy playground. KIDOZ supports up to 38 languages.

Full Parental Control, Perfect Christmas Gift for kids: VANKYO KIDOZ Parental Control Dashboard offers parents more control over accesses to Apps, internet browsing and time-limit setting. In addition to controlling the contents available to kids in KIDOZ, parents can also create personalized Video Channels and add kids’ favorite websites or Apps for each of your children. Multiple Child Profiles could be created and customized for each kid.

Full-Featured Android Tablet with Eye Care for Kids: VANKYO S7 Kids Tablet has an Android 9.0 Pie OS, 2GB RAM and a 1024×600 IPS display; Enables Blue Shade Option to filter blue light and decrease eye fatigue for kids; 32GB storage plus 512GB external storage and 8-hour long entertainment of mixed use with 2900mAh battery and 3-hour full charging, perfect for downloading more movies, educational Apps, E-books and games for long road trips.

Kids-Friendly KIDOZ Store & Google Play: Download thousands of kid-safe Apps in KIDOZ Store. Apps that could not be found in KIDOZ Store yet are age-appropriate, like Peppa Pig Word and Mathletics, could be downloaded in Google Play in Parent Mode and added to Child Mode through Parental Control Dashboard. Kids could exit Child Mode ONLY under the supervision of parents or with Passwords.

Kid-Safe Case with Stand and Stylus Pen: Durable and lightweight, the tablet case is made from kids-safe and non-toxic EVA foam bubble material with stand to support the tablet; also comes with one stylus pen so kids could write or draw with the pen without scratching the screen; its 3D Grain Design helps in heat dissipation and provides worry-free protection against drops, bumps and typical mayhem caused by kids at play.

