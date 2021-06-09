Description

【Excellent Value for Money】Portable, affordable and versatile, MatrixPad S8 tablet is suitable for those attaching great importance to value for money. It has two cameras(2MP/5MP) suitable for video chatting, taking HD photos and videos. Its GPS, FM and BT4.2 function make a good companion by enabling you to go farther, listen deeper and connect more.

【30% Faster and More Powerful】MatrixPad S8 Tablet is now faster and more powerful thanks to its upgraded 2GB RAM and quad-core processor, ensuring a faster load of Apps, videos and small games and a 30% higher overall performance than before. This tablet has a built-in 4000mAh battery able to last for around 5-8 hours of long entertainment per charge.

【32GB ROM+512GB Expandable Storage】This 8 inch Tablet offers a huge storage space of 32GB ROM and 512GB expandable storage with a MicroSD Card. No pre-installed bloatware occupying the storage space, ideal for downloading your favorite videos, games, music, and books for travel.

【HD IPS Display & Eye Health Mode】MatrixPad S8 tablet adopts a 1280 x 800 IPS display allowing you to watch vivid videos, play little games and read comfortably. VANKYO Tablets also include VANKYO-exclusive Eye Protection Mode which filters blue-ray and reduce eye fatigue to provide a comfortable viewing experience.

【Latest Android 9.0 OS】S8 Android Tablet features its Android 9.0 Pie Operating System with GMS certified, the most efficient and versatile Android system, allowing access to almost all Apps from Google Play Store without annoying ads, perfect for those looking for a budget tablet with value for money.

