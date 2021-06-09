Description

Latest Android System: VANKYO Z1 Kids Tablet features the latest and purest Android System: Android 10 OS. It has a 1024×600 IPS display amd 32GB storage which could be quadrupled to keep 4 times more with a 128GB Micro SD card plus 8-hour long entertainment of mixed use with 3000mAh battery, perfect for downloading movies, educational Apps, E-books and games for long road trips. Enable Eye Protection Mode to filter blue ray and decrease eye fatigue.

Full Parental Control, Perfect Christmas Gift for kids: VANKYO MatrixPad Z1 Kids Tablet presents both Parent Mode and Child Mode. Its Parental Control Dashboard enables parents to limit or prohibit access to certain Apps, browser and set time limit. Parents can also add contents to Child Mode such as Apps and videos downloaded from Google Play under Parent Mode. Multiple Child Profiles could be created and customized for each kid.

COPPA Certified, Age-Appropriate Kids Tablet: VANKYO Kids Tablet is pre-installed with COPPA Certified KIDOZ, a virtual system and kids playground that selects contents safe, age-appropriate, trending and fun, and filter those dangerous, violent and unhealthy; NO Bloatware pre-installed, NO Advertisements–to provide the kids a totally reliable and healthy playground. KIDOZ supports up to 38 languages.

Kids-Friendly KIDOZ Store & Google Play: Download thousands of kid-safe Apps in KIDOZ Store for different contents such as games, cartoons, stories and sons. Apps that could not be found in KIDOZ Store yet are age-appropriate, like Peppa Pig Word and Mathletics, could be downloaded in Google Play in Parent Mode and added to Child Mode through Parental Control Dashboard. Kids could exit Child Mode ONLY under the supervision of parents or with Passwords.

Kid-Safe Case with 360° Adjustable Stand: The tablet case is made from kids-safe and non-toxic EVA foam bubble material with 360° Adjustable Stand to support the tablet from all angles; its 3D Grain Design helps in heat dissipation and provides worry-free protection against drops, bumps and typical mayhem caused by kids at play. Designed to be durable and lightweight, the Kid-Proof Case fits perfectly in kids’ little hands without adding unnecessary weight.

