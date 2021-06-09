Description

2020 Newest Android 10.0 Operation System: VANKYO MatrixPad Z1 Tablet features the latest, purest and most efficient Android version: Android 10.0 OS, perfect for tablet beginners, students, kids with parental control and those for light work. Note: This tablet is not a dedicated game machine, and is not recommended for gaming.

Large Capacity Tablet: VANKYO MatrixPad Z1 Tablet has a 32GB ROM and the storage size could be quadrupled with a 128GB microSD card to save more books, photos, videos, and Apps. It offers the purest android system without bloatware or annoying ads, enabling you to download contents you want only and customize the tablet yourself.

Multi-Functional Android Tablet: With GMS certified, this Android Tablet allows full access to Google Play Store, such as Kindle, Netflix, and BBC. It could be connected to 2.4G WiFi, and is Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and FM enabled. Equipped with 2MP Front/ 2MP Rear cameras, meeting the basic needs of online schooling and video calls.

Thin and Light, Always ON-THE-GO: This android tablet has a vivid IPS display and wide viewing angle, providing a comfortable viewing experience. Its Read Mode makes it an ideal e-reader when traveling or in transit. Weighing just 240g and a palm size, this 7 inch size is enabled by a 3000mAh battery that could last for 6 hours of mixed use with one single charge. Take it with you wherever the day takes you.

What’s in the Package: The package includes a MatrixPad Z1 Tablet, an Adapter with Micro USB cable, and its Manual and Quick Guide in its well-designed box. VANKYO Tablets have a 1-year warranty and your email to our reliable Customer Support Team would be mailed back in within 24 hours with a proper solution.

