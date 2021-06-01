Description

From tablet to tent to stand to laptop mode, the Yoga Chromebook C630 is a 360˚ convertible. Wrapped in an anodized aluminium finish, it’s elegantly thin at 17.8 mm and surprisingly light at 1.9 kg. As well as a 15″ near-edgeless, 10-point touchscreen display with up to 4K resolution, it has a full keyboard and spacious trackpad. It also places the latest, streamlined Chrome OS interface at your fingertips-including the Google Play Store, custom Google Maps wallpapers and images, and more.

Convenient 2-in-1 design: Slim and lightweight 360˚ convertible laptop, with a premium anodized aluminium finish and elegant portability weighing only 1.9 kg and measuring 17.8 mm

See more clearly: The 15.6 inch near-edgeless 10-point touch display offers exceptional clarity from a FHD resolution with a powerful performance to match from Intel Core i3 with integrated graphics

Enjoy more: The C630 is streamlined for multitasking with up to 10 hours battery life that keeps you going all day whether surfing, watching, browsing, or working

No set up needed: Simply login to your Google account to experience a new type of convertible laptop, and sync with your android devices so as your stuff stays with you wherever you go

All the latest apps: Enjoy the very best that Google has to offer with Google play Store giving you instant access to a variety of apps for your Chromebook

