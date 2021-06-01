Description

Style Name:GTX 1650 (AMD Ryzen 5)

Offering a wide range of performance options for any level of gamer, the Legion 5 pairs flexibility with incredible power, as well as a clean and minimalist design. Powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics and plenty of memory, not only will you be able to play your favourite AAA titles, they will come to life on your screen.

Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.

Designed for gamers: The perfect balance between epic performance and practical portability at 24mm thin and 2.30kg light, with subtle design detailing and white backlighting

Exceptional performance: Packed with power from the latest AMD Ryzen 5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics, the Legion 5 can handle even the most demanding AAA games

Take your games to the edge: Bring your favourite games to life on the near-edgeless 15.6 Inch FHD display, with 120Hz refresh rate, 250 nits and an IPS Anti-glare screen

