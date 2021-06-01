Description

Offering a wide range of performance options for any level of gamer, the Legion 5 pairs flexibility with incredible power, as well as a clean and minimalist design. Powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 H processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics and plenty of memory, not only will you be able to play your favourite AAA titles, they will come to life on your screen.

Designed for gamers: The perfect balance between epic performance and practical portability at 26mm thin and 2.98kg light, with subtle design detailing and white backlighting

Exceptional performance: Packed with power from the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics, the Legion 5 can handle even the most demanding AAA games

Take your games to the edge: Bring your favourite games to life on the near-edgeless 17.3 Inch FHD display, with 144Hz refresh rate, 300 nits and an IPS Anti-glare screen

Immersive action: Dolby Atmos headphone support and a Harman Kardon speaker system deliver amazing 3D audio precision, giving you the competitive edge to locate which direction even discrete sound is coming from

Optimum Control: Instantly shift your laptops performance from ‘Quick’ Mode to ‘Quiet’ Mode using the innovative Q-Control function that enables intelligent cooling and boosts battery

