Sale!

Lenovo Legion 7 15.6 Inch FHD 240 Hz Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, NVIDIA GeF

Amazon.co.uk Price:  £1,199.95 (as of 17:36 EST- More info) & FREE Shipping.

Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.
Designed for gamers: Ultimate gaming performance meets easy portability, with a precision-crafted, high-grade aluminium chassis and RGB LED backlighting
Exceptional performance: Packed with power from the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, the Legion 7 can handle even the most demanding AAA games

Category:

Description

Style Name:RTX 2060 (512 GB)

Beneath the refined surface of each Legion 7 Series Gaming Laptop lies the processing and graphics power of a beast. Each precision-crafted, high-grade aluminium chassis hides devastation, just waiting for you to unleash it. Not only does the Legion 7 offer the power of a 10th Gen Intel Core HK Series processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX Graphics, it also includes winning details like Legion TrueStrike keyboards, Legion ColdFront thermal engineering, Corsair iCUE RGB lighting and more. Reap the benefits while you wreak havoc

Make sure this fitsby entering your model number.
Designed for gamers: Ultimate gaming performance meets easy portability, with a precision-crafted, high-grade aluminium chassis and RGB LED backlighting
Exceptional performance: Packed with power from the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, the Legion 7 can handle even the most demanding AAA games
Take your games to the edge: Bring your favourite games to life on the near-edgeless 15.6 Inch FHD display, with 240Hz refresh rate, 500 nits and an IPS Anti-glare screen
Immersive action: Dolby Atmos speaker system delivers amazing 3D audio precision, giving you the competitive edge to locate which direction even discrete sound is coming from
Optimum Control: Legion ColdFront thermal engineering enables efficient and intelligent airflow to keep your laptop cool and quiet during intense gameplay

Additional information

Brand

Batteries

Item

Manufacturer

Series

Color

Form Factor

Standing

Processor Brand

Processor Type

Processor Speed

Processor Count

Size

Memory Technology

Maximum Memory Supported

Hard Disk Description

Graphics Chipset Brand

Graphics Card Description

Graphics Type

Graphics Card Interface

Number Ports

Optical Drive Type

Operating System

Are Batteries Included

Lithium Battery Energy Content

Lithium Battery Packaging

Number Of Lithium Ion Cells

Related products

All right reserved. 2018

Privacy policy - Terms and conditions

Contact us - About us

X