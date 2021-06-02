Sony E Series 15-inch Laptop (4GB RAM, 750GB HDD)

The E series is available in a range of screen sizes, colours and performance options so you can chose the perfect one for you.

Be efficient – do more and do it faster

Windows 8

Windows 8 is more than just an upgrade. It’s a rethinking of how you interact with the things you love and need. It puts what matters most right on your Start screen and gives you instant access to your people, apps, sites and more so you can spend less time searching and more time doing.

Back-lit isolated keyboard *1

Individually spaced keys and perfect pressure points help you type without errors. And on some models, the keys even light up automatically when it gets dark.

Large multi action track pad

Even without a touchscreen you can make the most of Windows 8 by using the track pad to perform all the key gestures.

Display quality

See more of your movies and games in the best possible detail. With high resolution screens, pictures are vibrant and natural for intense realism.

Be smart – secure computing anytime you want

VAIO Rapid Wake + Eco

Simply close your VAIO to put it to sleep for up to 10 days.2 When you’re ready to resume, open the lid and you’ll be good to go within seconds.

HDD shock protection

Should you accidentally drop your VAIO, the hard drive heads are immediately parked before impact, protecting your precious data. Continue normally within a few seconds.

Ambient light sensor

No need to keep adjusting screen brightness every time you work late. An ambient light sensor does it all automatically for the best possible comfort and power consumption.

Be entertained – enjoy your VAIO

xLOUD and Clear Phase

VAIO speakers may be small but with ‘xLOUD’ and ‘Clear Phase’ technology, you’ll get high volume without distortion. Ideal when listening to music or watching youtube videos.

HD Web Camera powered by “Exmor for PC”

Talk to anyone from anywhere in clear, sharp high definition, even in low light. If you can’t meet face-to-face, it’s the best way by far to communicate.

PlayMemories Home

Shoot and upload, then access with ease across all your Sony devices. Smart organisation of your photos and videos by date or location. Manage and edit 3D photos and movies too.

Sony Entertainment Network

The music you want, when you want it. Music Unlimited offers unlimited access to millions of tracks on your VAIO, try the Premium service free for 30 days, then join for £9.99 a month and keep your music mobile on your phone.