Sony E Series 15-inch Laptop (4GB RAM, 750GB HDD)

The E series is available in a range of screen sizes, colours and performance options so you can chose the perfect one for you.
- Great design means more than just good looks
- Video chat in High Definition and low light with the built in HD web cam
- Individually backlit keys are perfect for comfortable error-free typing, even in low light 1
- Even when off, use to charge your phone, MP3 player and other USB devices
- Starts in seconds, runs for days
- Close your notebook to put it to sleep instantly, keeping data safe and secure
- Up to 10 days later open the lid to pick things up exactly where you left them
- Get more, from the moment you switch on
- Easy hardware and software help at the touch of a button, with VAIO Assist
- The music you want, when you want it. Music Unlimited offers unlimited access to millions of tracks on your VAIO, try it free for 30 days.
- Seamlessly edit, share and store your photos and videos online with PlayMemories software
Be efficient – do more and do it faster
Windows 8
Windows 8 is more than just an upgrade. It’s a rethinking of how you interact with the things you love and need. It puts what matters most right on your Start screen and gives you instant access to your people, apps, sites and more so you can spend less time searching and more time doing.
Back-lit isolated keyboard *1
Individually spaced keys and perfect pressure points help you type without errors. And on some models, the keys even light up automatically when it gets dark.
Large multi action track pad
Even without a touchscreen you can make the most of Windows 8 by using the track pad to perform all the key gestures.
Display quality
See more of your movies and games in the best possible detail. With high resolution screens, pictures are vibrant and natural for intense realism.
Be smart – secure computing anytime you want
VAIO Rapid Wake + Eco
Simply close your VAIO to put it to sleep for up to 10 days.2 When you’re ready to resume, open the lid and you’ll be good to go within seconds.
HDD shock protection
Should you accidentally drop your VAIO, the hard drive heads are immediately parked before impact, protecting your precious data. Continue normally within a few seconds.
Ambient light sensor
No need to keep adjusting screen brightness every time you work late. An ambient light sensor does it all automatically for the best possible comfort and power consumption.
Be entertained – enjoy your VAIO
xLOUD and Clear Phase
VAIO speakers may be small but with ‘xLOUD’ and ‘Clear Phase’ technology, you’ll get high volume without distortion. Ideal when listening to music or watching youtube videos.
HD Web Camera powered by “Exmor for PC”
Talk to anyone from anywhere in clear, sharp high definition, even in low light. If you can’t meet face-to-face, it’s the best way by far to communicate.
PlayMemories Home
Shoot and upload, then access with ease across all your Sony devices. Smart organisation of your photos and videos by date or location. Manage and edit 3D photos and movies too.
Sony Entertainment Network
The music you want, when you want it. Music Unlimited offers unlimited access to millions of tracks on your VAIO, try the Premium service free for 30 days, then join for £9.99 a month and keep your music mobile on your phone.
Be mobile – stay connected anywhere, anytime
USB charging
Connect your smartphone to your notebook and charge while you travel – even when your notebook is in sleep mode or completely turned off.
VAIO WLAN
Two wireless WAN antennas built into the lid and embedded in a special compound means you can work in or out of the house without interference. Useful when no hotspot is available.
Doing our bit
Your VAIO saves energy every minute of the day with a mercury-free white LED backlight that produces no heat and makes your screen last longer. Only recycled or certified paper is used for packaging.
Inspired installs
Parental Controls
Fast, simple age appropriate settings enable you to provide a safe Internet experience for your children.
VAIO Care
Support at your fingertips – Press the ASSIST button to check, diagnose and optimize your VAIO performance.
Socialife
Find content in one place – Discover social and RSS content from all your favourite web feeds.
Album and Music application
Any content from anywhere – Find and enjoy your photos, music and videos easily, wherever they’re stored.
Legal Footnotes
1. Available on selected models only
2. Battery life in sleep mode varies depending on configuration and operating conditions, such as installed system memory size, remaining battery capacity, and USB charging settings.
Box Contains
Laptop
AC Adaptor
Power Cord
Documentation Pack
Vaio International Service & Repair Guide
An easy-to-use notebook with stand-out style
Pick up and go with a sleek wrap-over design
Sleep for days, resume in seconds with Rapid Wake + Eco