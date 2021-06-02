Description
Product Description
Rapid Wake ensures you’re ready for action in moments.
At a glance
VAIO E series – The most popular VAIO
The E series is available in a range of screen sizes, colours and performance options so you can chose the perfect one for you.
Great design means more than just good looks
- Video chat in High Definition and low light with the built in HD web cam
- Individually backlit keys are perfect for comfortable error-free typing, even in low light*
- Even when off, use to charge your phone, MP3 player and other USB devices
Starts in seconds, runs for days
- Close your notebook to put it to sleep instantly, keeping data safe and secure
- Up to 10 days later open the lid to pick things up exactly where you left them
Get more, from the moment you switch on
- Easy hardware and software help at the touch of a button, with VAIO Assist
- Seamlessly edit, share and store your photos and videos online with PlayMemories software
Features
There’s a HD web camera powered by ‘Exmor for PC’ for clearer, crisper web chats.
VAIO Rapid Wake + Eco
Thanks to “Rapid Wake + Eco”, your data stays safe, secure and instantly accessible in just a few seconds. Close your notebook to put it to sleep instantly and ‘wake’ it (up to) 10 days later, to pick things up exactly where you left them.**
HD Web Camera powered by “Exmor for PC”
Enjoy quality digital face-to-face time with the built in HD web camera.
Back-lit isolated keyboard
Individually backlit keys are perfect for comfortable error-free typing, even in low light.*
Just plug in your phone via USB for a handy charge top-up – even when the computer is switched off or in sleep mode.
USB charging
Charge your phone, MP3 player or other mobile devices on the go, even when your VAIO is shut down and unplugged from the AC.***
HDD shock protection
The hard drive protects your files and photos when it senses a shock.
Display quality
VAIO screens offer the best visual experience, with superb clarity, colour reproduction and brightness. Wide viewing angles and anti-reflection-coating makes showing off your photos better for everyone.
Individually backlit keys are perfect for comfortable error-free typing, even in low light.*
VAIO Assist
With VAIO Assist, PC tune-ups and maintenance is made easy. This new software helps you maintain optimum performance, diagnose and troubleshoot issues, recover your data and connect quickly to VAIO Support.
PlayMemories
Seamlessly edit, share and store your photos and videos online with the pre-installed PlayMemories software.
Why VAIO?
Because more goes into a VAIO
All the right elements
From carbon fibre to aluminium, VAIO’s are built to last with a unique understated style. They undergo what is probably the most rigorous quality testing of any PC’s in the world.
Not so common features
A lot of thought goes into the technology in a VAIO. Unique features like Rapid Wake come as standard and keep you protected, flexible and more efficient.
Inspired installs
Pre-installed software is carefully designed and selected to enable you to enjoy your VAIO right out of the box.
Doing our bit
VAIO is one of the most environmentally friendly PC manufacturers. Your VAIO saves energy every minute of the day with a mercury-free white LED backlight that produces no heat and makes your screen last longer. Only recycled or certified paper is used for packaging.
*Selected models only
**Battery life in sleep mode varies depending on configuration and operating conditions, such as installed system memory size, remaining battery capacity, and USB charging settings.
***Activate in the VAIO Control Centre
Box Contains
Laptop
Battery
AC Adaptor
Power Cord
Documentation Pack
International Vaio Repair Guide
An everyday notebook with stand-out style
Go easy with wrap-over styling and large Touchpad
Be entertained with ‘xLOUD’ sound and an HD web camera
Enjoy millions of songs and thousands of movies at Sony Entertainment Network