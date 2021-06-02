Sony SVE1512J1EW.CEK VAIO E Series 15-inch Laptop (White) – (Intel Core i5 2.5GHz, 4GB RAM, 64

An everyday notebook with stand-out style
Go easy with wrap-over styling and large Touchpad

Category:

Description

Style Name:Core i5, 4GB, White

Product Description

Rapid Wake ensures you’re ready for action in moments.

At a glance

VAIO E series – The most popular VAIO

The E series is available in a range of screen sizes, colours and performance options so you can chose the perfect one for you.

Great design means more than just good looks

  • Video chat in High Definition and low light with the built in HD web cam

  • Individually backlit keys are perfect for comfortable error-free typing, even in low light*

  • Even when off, use to charge your phone, MP3 player and other USB devices

Starts in seconds, runs for days

  • Close your notebook to put it to sleep instantly, keeping data safe and secure

  • Up to 10 days later open the lid to pick things up exactly where you left them

Get more, from the moment you switch on

  • Easy hardware and software help at the touch of a button, with VAIO Assist

  • Seamlessly edit, share and store your photos and videos online with PlayMemories software


Features

There’s a HD web camera powered by ‘Exmor for PC’ for clearer, crisper web chats.

VAIO Rapid Wake + Eco

Thanks to “Rapid Wake + Eco”, your data stays safe, secure and instantly accessible in just a few seconds. Close your notebook to put it to sleep instantly and ‘wake’ it (up to) 10 days later, to pick things up exactly where you left them.**

HD Web Camera powered by “Exmor for PC”

Enjoy quality digital face-to-face time with the built in HD web camera.

Back-lit isolated keyboard

Individually backlit keys are perfect for comfortable error-free typing, even in low light.*

Just plug in your phone via USB for a handy charge top-up - even when the computer is switched off or in sleep mode.

USB charging

Charge your phone, MP3 player or other mobile devices on the go, even when your VAIO is shut down and unplugged from the AC.***

HDD shock protection

The hard drive protects your files and photos when it senses a shock.

Display quality

VAIO screens offer the best visual experience, with superb clarity, colour reproduction and brightness. Wide viewing angles and anti-reflection-coating makes showing off your photos better for everyone.

Individually backlit keys are perfect for comfortable error-free typing, even in low light.*

VAIO Assist

With VAIO Assist, PC tune-ups and maintenance is made easy. This new software helps you maintain optimum performance, diagnose and troubleshoot issues, recover your data and connect quickly to VAIO Support.

PlayMemories

Seamlessly edit, share and store your photos and videos online with the pre-installed PlayMemories software.

Why VAIO?

Because more goes into a VAIO

All the right elements

From carbon fibre to aluminium, VAIO’s are built to last with a unique understated style. They undergo what is probably the most rigorous quality testing of any PC’s in the world.

Not so common features

A lot of thought goes into the technology in a VAIO. Unique features like Rapid Wake come as standard and keep you protected, flexible and more efficient.

Inspired installs

Pre-installed software is carefully designed and selected to enable you to enjoy your VAIO right out of the box.

Doing our bit

VAIO is one of the most environmentally friendly PC manufacturers. Your VAIO saves energy every minute of the day with a mercury-free white LED backlight that produces no heat and makes your screen last longer. Only recycled or certified paper is used for packaging.


*Selected models only
**Battery life in sleep mode varies depending on configuration and operating conditions, such as installed system memory size, remaining battery capacity, and USB charging settings.
***Activate in the VAIO Control Centre

Box Contains

Laptop
Battery
AC Adaptor
Power Cord
Documentation Pack
International Vaio Repair Guide

Be entertained with ‘xLOUD’ sound and an HD web camera
Enjoy millions of songs and thousands of movies at Sony Entertainment Network

Additional information

Brand

Product Dimensions

Item

Manufacturer

Color

Form Factor

Standing

Processor Brand

Processor Type

Processor Speed

Processor Count

Size

Computer Memory Type

Hard Drive Size

Hard Disk Description

Graphics Card Description

Graphics Type

Operating System

Are Batteries Included

Lithium Battery Weight

Item Weight

