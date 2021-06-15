2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – Space Grey

Description

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Get more done with up to 20 hours of battery life, the longest ever in a Mac

8-core CPU delivers up to 2.8x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever

8-core GPU with up to 5x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning

8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid

Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant

Active cooling system sustains incredible performance

13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and incredible image detail

