Tablet 10 Inch TECLAST P20HD 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Android Tablet with SC9863A Octa Core Prozessor Androi

Amazon.co.uk Price: £159.99 (as of 08:35 EST- More info)

【High-Performance CPU Tablet】TECLAST P20HD Tablet with Octa-core processor UNISOC SC9863A,which is a highly integrated SoC platform with a maximum frequency of 1.6 GHz,it has 6 times the AI ​​processing power,support TD-SCDMA, WCDMA and GSM modes. Built with IMG 8322 GPU,brings you an immersive viewing & video experience.
【Android 10.0 Tablet】This tablets equipped with Android 10 operated system,with 2.5D touch panel design,10.1 inch narrow bezel IPS display,1920×1200 Full HD and 370nit maximum brightness,which is effectively suppress blue light.With 8.5mm thickness and metal body,enhances durability,stronger and durable.

【Long Life Battery Android Tablet】Tablet 10+ inch equipped with 6000mAh high capacity Li-polymer battery, ensure that the tablet can run efficiently for a long time, intelligent power management allows you to watch up to 7-8 hours of 1080P video.
【Large Capacity Storage】With 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM storage, have a hidden SIM/TF card slot design, which can support a 128GB TF expansion, provide you a large storage to run most applications, download a most of pictures and videos.
【High-speed Internet Connection】P20HD tablet supports LTE 4G network call/Internet access, which support for VoLTE and carrier aggregation, achieve for simultaneously realize high-speed satellite navigation networks such as call and Internet, Beidou, GPS, etc.. With 802.11 b/g/n/ac Dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0,high speed connected and access the internet on anywhe.

