Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earphones Mystic White (UK Version)

Colour Name:Mystic White

With their jewellery-like design and reflective metallic finish, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are stylish, iconic and designed to turn heads. But it’s not just style for style’s sake – they’re ergonomically crafted for superior comfort and a snug fit, so you can wear them all day and really lose yourself in your music. Plus, they come with a sleek case to complete the look. Experience sound like never before with Galaxy Buds Live. They’re backed up by Grammy Award-winning AKG technology, so you can be sure that you’ll hear the treble, feel the bass, and really lose yourself in immersive sound. And Active Noise Cancellation lets you control how much background sound you can hear – so don’t worry about not hearing your stop on the train. Time to upgrade to a new level of sound. More of the music, less of the waiting. Galaxy Buds Live deliver up to 2long battery life, and Fast Wireless Charging lets you power up quick and get right back to your music. Galaxy Buds Live are made for convenience. Just tap to pause, play or skip. You can even pair them to your Galaxy Watch3 and control your playlists from your wrist.Saying goodbye to muffled sound never sounded so clear. With three microphones, Galaxy Buds Live are designed to make every call crystal-clear. Two outer microphones detect external noise and block it out before it reaches the inner mic. So whether you’re on the move, talking on a windy day or moving though a crowded room, you can be sure that your voice will be heard loud and clear every time.

Stylish. Iconic. Designed for all-day comfort and superior sound, and presented in a sleek case. The new Galaxy Buds Live are the perfect way to stand out as you lose yourself in rich bass

With Grammy Award-winning AKG technology and Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy Buds Live drowns out the chatter and lets you lose yourself in your music

More of the music, less of the waiting. Galaxy Buds Live deliver up to 21 hours of play time1, and Fast Wireless Charging lets you power up quick and get right back to your music.1Battery must be below 30 Percent

Galaxy Buds Live are made for convenience. Just tap to pause, play or skip. You can even pair them to your Galaxy Watch3 and control your playlists from your wrist

Galaxy Buds Live come with three microphones to ensure all your calls are crystal clear. Two outer mics block external noise, so the only sound the other mic will pick up is your voice

